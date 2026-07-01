Doctor Rides Motorcycle Inside Fortis Hospital Mohali During Celebration, Reminds Netizens of Iconic 3 Idiots Scene - VIDEO

A video from Fortis Hospital in Mohali has gone viral after showing a doctor making a dramatic entrance on a motorcycle inside the hospital premises during the institution's Silver Jubilee celebrations. While the event was intended to mark the hospital's 25-year milestone, the unusual entry has sparked a debate on social media about whether such celebrations are appropriate in a functioning healthcare facility.

The clip featured a robotic gynaecological surgeon at Fortis Mohali, arriving as a pillion rider on a motorcycle that was driven through the hospital corridors toward the event venue. As the bike approached the stage, employees and guests welcomed the arrival with loud cheers before Dr Misra stepped off wearing a specially designed outfit created for the Silver Jubilee programme.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video continues to circulate despite removal

Although the original video was later removed from the hospital's main social media account, it had already spread widely across X, where users continued sharing and discussing the footage.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post from Fortis Mohali still features moments from the celebration, including the motorcycle entrance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media divided over the celebration

The viral video generated mixed reactions online. Many viewers enjoyed the creative entrance and praised the hospital for celebrating its long-standing service to patients and the community. Others, however, questioned whether riding a motorcycle inside hospital premises was appropriate, even if it was part of a planned event.

Critics argued that hospitals are expected to maintain a calm and quiet atmosphere, particularly for patients undergoing treatment or recovering from illness. Some users expressed concern that the noise and spectacle could have disturbed patients or created unnecessary safety risks within the facility.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Supporters, on the other hand, pointed out that the motorcycle ride appeared to be part of a controlled event organised for staff celebrations and not a routine occurrence inside the hospital.

Viewers recall the iconic '3 idiots' scene

The visuals also reminded many people of a memorable sequence from the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, in which Rancho rushes an injured man into a hospital on a scooter. That famous scene was coincidentally filmed at Fortis Hospital, adding another layer of nostalgia for viewers who quickly drew comparisons between the movie and the recent celebration.