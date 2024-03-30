Disturbing VIDEO: Woman Thrown Off Building By In-Laws Allegedly For Not Spicing Chicken Properly In Pakistan's Lahore

Woman Thrown Off Building By In-Laws Allegedly For Not Spicing Chicken Properly In Pakistan's Lahore | Twitter

Lahore: In a horrific incident, a woman was thrown from the upper floor of a house allegedly by her in-laws for not spicing the chicken properly in Pakistan's Lahore. The shocking incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media. The CCTV footage shows the woman falling from the building, and her screams can be heard as she falls.

The incident occurred near Shalimar Road in Lahore's Nonarian Chowk on March 9. The victim, identified as Maryam, has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is receiving treatment after sustaining critical injuries. As per reports, the police have registered a case and arrested the main accused involved in the incident.

Disturbing Video. Viewers' Discretion Advised

Case Registered Against In-Laws

Police officials have filed a case against the woman's husband, mother-in-law Shazia, and her brother-in-law Romaan. There are also reports that the accused have been taken into custody, and the police have initiated an investigation against them.

About The Incident

The video shows that a small girl opening the door of her house upon hearing commotion from the victim's house. Upon looking up, she notices the woman screaming and falling from the upper floor of the building. The girl immediately rushes inside her house and closes the door. Shortly after, the woman falls to the ground, suffering major injuries to her legs upon landing.

'Girl Attempted Suicide'

Onlookers in the vicinity hear the woman's screams and rush to the spot. They attempt to assist the woman, who is unresponsive. In the video, bystanders can be heard calling for the police while rendering aid to the injured woman. The police are also investigating the matter, suspecting that the woman may have attempted to commit suicide due to the alleged mistreatment by her in-laws.