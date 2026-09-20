'Disgusting Mentality': Bangladeshi Man Deliberatly Bumps Into Female Tourist Swimming At Dubai Beach - WATCH |

A video featuring Emran Hossien, reportedly a Bangladeshi expatriate living in Dubai, has sparked criticism on social media after an unusual interaction with a foreign tourist at a beach was caught on camera.

The footage, which has been widely shared online, shows Hossien in the water approaching another person and appearing to make physical contact with them. The brief interaction has drawn attention largely because of Hossien's apparent reaction to the incident in the video.

Video triggers criticism on social media

After the clip surfaced, several social media users questioned the behaviour shown in the footage. Some viewers described the interaction as inappropriate and disrespectful, particularly because it involved an apparent physical encounter with a stranger in a public setting.

The video has also prompted discussions about personal boundaries and the importance of being mindful when interacting with strangers, especially in crowded tourist destinations.

Circumstances of beach encounter remain unclear

While the clip has generated strong reactions, it does not provide the complete context of the incident. The footage does not show what happened immediately before or after the recorded interaction.

It is also not independently established whether the physical contact was intentional or how the other person interpreted or responded to the encounter. As a result, the video alone does not conclusively establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Clip continues to circulate online

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding the incident, the video continues to attract views and reactions across social media. Users have debated Hossien's conduct, with some criticising what they perceived as a lack of respect towards a stranger.

The episode has also renewed conversations around recording and sharing interactions involving unsuspecting people in public places.

Note: FPJ Could not independently verify the authenticity of this viral video