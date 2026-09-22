Disgusting! Man Urinates Inside Lift At Ghaziabad Housing Society; CCTV Captures Act |

A disturbing video showing an unidentified man relieving himself inside a residential elevator has gone viral across social media platforms. The incident took place in the F-2 tower of Shipra Krishna Vista Society, a popular high-rise community located in Ahimsa Khand-1, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Residents expressed deep anger over the breach of public hygiene and community norms, pointing out that elevators serve hundreds of families daily, including children and senior citizens.

Foul smell triggers CCTV security review

The unacceptable act came to light following widespread dissatisfaction among flat owners regarding a persistent foul odor inside the tower's elevator. As the smell intensified, multiple occupants raised formal complaints with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and the facility maintenance team.

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Prompted by continuous grievances, security personnel reviewed the internal CCTV footage. The recorded video captured the individual stepping into the lift cabin before proceeding to urinate. Despite the elevator stopping at various floors and its doors opening automatically, the man remained unbothered, finishing his act before nonchalantly exiting at his destination floor.

Resident reaction and next steps

The public release of the footage has ignited severe backlash online and within the society premises. Local residents emphasise that shared facilities demand basic decency and consideration for collective health.

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One user commented, "That is disgusting."

Another said, "Real classy behaviour."

A third added, "Must be drunk, but he shouldn't have done this."

At present, official authorities and society management have not disclosed the identity of the individual featured in the security clip. Details regarding formal police complaints or disciplinary administrative actions remain awaited.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video