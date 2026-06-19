Diljit Dosanjh Honoured With ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’ In Los Angeles; Viral Video Makes Fans Proud - WATCH

Punjabi music icon and actor Diljit Dosanjh has achieved another major international milestone. The Los Angeles City Council has officially proclaimed January 6, 2027, as “Diljit Dosanjh Day,” recognising his role in taking Punjabi music to a worldwide audience and strengthening South Asian representation in mainstream entertainment.

The announcement highlights Diljit’s growing influence beyond India and celebrates his contribution to cultural diversity through music, film, and live performances.

Diljit shares special recognition with fans

The singer revealed the honour through a video shared on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the memorable occasion.

Along with the clip, Diljit wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh day in LA.” He further shared, “The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’.”

“The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as “Diljit Dosanjh Day”.”

He also explained the significance of the recognition, writing, “Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honors the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalizing Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.”

Emotional moment captured on camera

The video showed Diljit receiving a framed civic resolution during a private event. Dressed in a traditional white kurta, pink salwar, and his trademark turban, the artist appeared visibly moved by the gesture.

As he accepted the honour, Diljit folded his hands in gratitude, a moment that resonated with fans across social media.

Fans celebrate the historic achievement

Soon after the post went live, supporters flooded the comments section with messages of pride and admiration.

A user wrote, “Kithon koi karlu muqabla. Proud of you Dosanjh Saab.”

Another commented, “Aura so unmatched, the City of LA put it on the calendar.”

Others added comments such as “Bhaji Super proud Moment,” “wow kya baat hai eh saade layi bahut hi proud wali gal hai,” and “Making history faster than time.”

One supporter summed up the mood by writing, “This is huge!! Panjabi chaaa gaye Aur Dil jeet gaye oye.”