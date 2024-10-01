 'Dil Nahi, Gaadi Garden Garden Ho Gaya': Netizens Hilariously React To Newly-Wed Couple's Car Decked Up With Leaves
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Indore: Newly-Wed Couple's Car Decked Up With Leaves | Instagram/@rishavyadav26_

Wedding cars that ferry newly-wed couples to the venue and back home are often decorated with flowers and other embellishments. However, a vehicle from Indore, Madhya Pradesh was decked up with only leaves. A video of the vehicle said to be meant for a just-married couple rolled online and showed how it carried no roses and colourful threads, but only had leaves attached to it.

The video was uploaded online by an Instagram user named Rishav Yadav. He captioned the video by saying, "Urgent shaadi k order tha, phool nahi mile pathiye se kaam chlaliya (It is was an urgent order and flowers weren't available, so leaves were used)."

The video opens by showing a busy road in the city where people a leaf-studded vehicle caught the attention of commuters. The vehicle which was decorated by many leaves made bikers look at it during their ride. The four-wheeler carried huge leaves cut from trees and decorated on it. The presentation didn't seem very impressive, leaving netizens to take a dig at the decoration.

Netizens react after video goes viral

Notably, the video has already gathered more than 3 million views and 85,000 views. It was uploaded online in August.

Instagram users reacted to the video showing the leaf-based decoration of a wedding car and stated that it looked like a jungle.

Some remembered the popular 'Garden garden' meme after coming across this video on the social media platform. They tweaked the words of the classic meme and hilariously wrote, "Dil nahi, gaadi garden garden ho gaya." While one of the users commented on the video post by saying, "Jungle safari," another wrote, "Agriculture department se hai ye."

