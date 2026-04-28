Did Ukrainian Diplomat Olga Stefanishyna Steal Champagne & Wine Bottles During White House Dinner Amid Trump Assassination Attempt? Here's What We Know

A viral video from the chaotic scenes surrounding the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has triggered widespread debate online, showing a woman calmly taking bottles of wine and champagne from a table during the emergency evacuation following a shooting incident.

The clip, which has been widely circulated across social media platforms, shows a woman dressed in a black coat with her collar raised, reaching for a champagne bottle before deliberately picking up a wine bottle as well. The footage, captured in the midst of confusion and panic, has drawn mixed reactions ranging from amusement to criticism, with many questioning the woman’s identity and intent.

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The incident gained further attention after Tim Burchett commented on the video on X, formerly Twitter. “We know who the shooter was but we still don’t know the lady who was making sure the wine didn’t go to waste,” Burchett wrote, adding a sarcastic tone to the unfolding situation.

Social Media Users Point Out To Ukrainian Diplomat

Social media users quickly began speculating about the woman’s identity, with several posts claiming she was a Ukrainian diplomat. Some users even named Olga Stefanishyna as the individual seen in the footage. However, these claims remain unverified and have been widely disputed.

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A community note added to viral posts clarified that Stefanishyna was not the woman in the video, pointing out that she was seen wearing a light-colored dress at the event, unlike the individual captured in the clip.

Stefanishina Shares Pics From White House Dinner

Meanwhile, Stefanishina, who indeed attended the event in a silver dress, shared photos on Facebook. Her post, in translation, read: “An attempted assassination targeted U.S. President D. Trump. The President and First Lady are safe. Those near the Ukrainians were fortunate. The attacker was injured while trying to enter the room.”

Reports indicate that the confusion arose partly because the shooting led to a hurried evacuation, leaving behind several unopened bottles on tables. It remains unclear whether the woman was a member of the press or an invited guest.

The viral incident was caught amid a serious security breach during the event attended by top political figures, including President Donald Trump. Gunfire triggered chaos at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, leading to the swift evacuation of Donald Trump and other senior officials. Attendees scrambled for safety as security forces responded. Authorities confirmed that Trump and the First Lady were unharmed.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials have identified and arrested the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, who is facing charges including attempted assassination of the President and multiple firearms violations. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.