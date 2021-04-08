Did PM Modi really advise students to attempt difficult questions first in exams?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with students virtually in his annual 'Parikasha Pe Charcha' programme. He told the students not to fear exams but to see them as a test to improve themselves. He also advised students to value free time as without it life will be like a "robot". PM Modi said the students should leave tension outside the examination hall. He noted that the students may have lost a year of their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic but they have learnt lots of lessons and true value of essential things.

During the interaction, PM Modi also emphasized the need of positive reinforcement and cautioned against negative motivation by scaring the child. "With the active efforts of the elders, children find the light within as they observe the exemplary behaviour of the elders. Positive motivation augers well for the growth and development of youngsters. First Part of the motivation is training and a trained mind precedes motivation," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is being trolled on Twitter today apparently for a comment he did not make during the 'Parikasha Pe Charcha' programme. It transpired after a gaffe by those handling Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) Twitter handle.

"Attempt difficult questions first #PPC2021 #ExamWarriors," read a tweet from the official Twitter handle. Now, the conventional wisdom has always been to attempt easy and short questions first. And it has worked, always. This "advice" by PM Modi, however, was later deleted after being heavily panned on Twitter.