Did PM Modi really advise students to attempt difficult questions first in exams?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with students virtually in his annual 'Parikasha Pe Charcha' programme. He told the students not to fear exams but to see them as a test to improve themselves. He also advised students to value free time as without it life will be like a "robot". PM Modi said the students should leave tension outside the examination hall. He noted that the students may have lost a year of their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic but they have learnt lots of lessons and true value of essential things.
During the interaction, PM Modi also emphasized the need of positive reinforcement and cautioned against negative motivation by scaring the child. "With the active efforts of the elders, children find the light within as they observe the exemplary behaviour of the elders. Positive motivation augers well for the growth and development of youngsters. First Part of the motivation is training and a trained mind precedes motivation," he said.
Meanwhile, PM Modi is being trolled on Twitter today apparently for a comment he did not make during the 'Parikasha Pe Charcha' programme. It transpired after a gaffe by those handling Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) Twitter handle.
"Attempt difficult questions first #PPC2021 #ExamWarriors," read a tweet from the official Twitter handle. Now, the conventional wisdom has always been to attempt easy and short questions first. And it has worked, always. This "advice" by PM Modi, however, was later deleted after being heavily panned on Twitter.
However, PM Modi had actually advised the students to address difficult subjects with "fresh mind" in the morning and "not run away from any subject even if they find it difficult".
"The most difficult part should be addressed with fresh mind and this will make easy ones feel even easier. In my work as the Prime Minister and Chief Minister earlier, I preferred to tackle difficult issues in the morning with fresh mind," he said. Finding a subject difficult is not a limitation and one should not run away from difficult subjects, he added.
PM Modi also said that it is not important to be master of all the subjects as even those people who are highly successful have a firm grasp over one specific subject. He gave an example of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who has given her entire life to single-minded pursuit of music.