'Did Dog Pick Design?': Man Inks 'Ball Is Life' Tattoo; Netizens Share Hilarious Reactions

Do you love getting tattooed? People who enjoy inking themselves often choose designs themselves before they approach a tattoo artist for some fun. While some of the most common designs include tattooing a piercing butterfly art, an infinity mark, or something even more creative, here's a recent design that has caught the attention of netizens.

A person took to social media to flaunt his first tattoo, which was simple but eye-catching. The design surfaced online on Twitter (now X), where the person announced about getting himself tattooed. What was the tattoo all about? It carried a small circle that ran around the text "Ball is Life."

The art was created on one of his side arms. It depicted an empty circle followed by the text. As the photo of the design rolled out on the social media site, people were confused what the ball actually meant. They were in two minds, whether to consider the usual meaning referring to a toy or open the slang dictionary.

Netizens react

The X post didn't receive many reactions, however, the tattoo resulted in a storm of replies when it was shared on Reddit. Redditors trolled the person over his 'Ball...' tattoo. Mockingly, one of the users on the platform asked if the person's pet dog actually decided the tattoo design which read: "Ball is Life." "Did they let their dog pick the design?" the comment read.

"Sooooooooooooooooo Stupid," said another while reacting to the tattoo. Meanwhile, some users even replied by adding to the text written in the tattoo. They said, "But* is life."