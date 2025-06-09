 Desi Wife Dances With Foreign Husband To Kumar Sanu's 'Akkha India Janta Hai' ; Video Goes Viral
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Dance video | Jamuna Halder on Instagram

A heartwarming and fun video of a desi woman dancing with her foreign husband to the retro Bollywood classic 'Akkha India Janta Hai' by Kumar Sanu has taken social media by storm.

Posted on Instagram by user Jamuna on June 6, the video has quickly gone viral, racking up over two lakh views and thousands of likes, along with a flood of heart emojis in the comments praising the couple’s chemistry and adorable dance moves.

The video opens in a typical Indian kitchen setting. The woman, dressed in a saree and sindoor on her forehead, is seen preparing to cook. What initially looks like a scene of a regular 'Great Indian Kitchen', with the picture of a traditional Indian homemaker placing a pressure cooker on the stove, takes a dramatic turn seconds later.

Just as she's about to get started, her husband, a foreigner clad in a blue t-shirt and black shorts, walks in and unexpectedly breaks into a dance.

Catching the mood instantly, the wife stops her kitchen work and joins in, matching his moves with desi flair and flawless sync.

Also, what won hearts was the husband's enthusiastic lip-syncing to the iconic line, "First time dekha tumhein hum kho gaya," from the popular track, delivered with surprising emotion and spot-on timing.

The couple then grooves together, blending Bollywood-style dance moves with pure, infectious joy.

Notably, Jamuna is a content creator on Instagram with 60.2 followers. She often posts dance reels on social media, mainly where she shakes her leg with her foreign man.

