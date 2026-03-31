'Deport These Indian Fanboys': Viral Video Of Mahesh Babu Fans Celebrating 'Khaleja' Re-Release In Texas Resurfaces Amid Tension Between Indian & Texas Communities

A resurfaced video from Plano, Texas, has triggered a fresh wave of online debate about cultural celebrations, public behaviour, and integration within growing immigrant communities in the United States. The clip, originally recorded about a year ago, shows enthusiastic fans celebrating the re-release of the 2010 Telugu cult film Khaleja, starring superstar Mahesh Babu.

Viral video from Plano draws attention

The footage captures a large crowd gathered outside a cinema complex in Plano, a suburb known for its quiet residential neighbourhoods and diverse population. Fans can be seen cutting a celebratory cake on a car bonnet, performing milk abhishekam on a movie poster, and cheering loudly, traditions commonly associated with Indian film fandom.

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While such celebrations are routine outside theatres in parts of India, the scenes surprised some local residents who viewed them as unusual for a suburban Texas setting. The video began circulating widely after a local social media user shared it online, criticising what they described as “imported fan rituals” and raising concerns about public conduct.

Indian film fan culture goes global

Devotion toward film stars has long been a defining feature of South Indian cinema culture. Fans frequently organise celebrations during film releases, anniversaries, or re-releases, treating their favourite actors almost like cultural icons. Rituals such as pouring milk over posters, distributing sweets, and gathering in large groups are often seen as expressions of admiration rather than disruption.

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With the Indian diaspora expanding rapidly across cities like Plano, Austin, and Dallas, these traditions have increasingly travelled overseas. Texas, in particular, has witnessed significant growth in its Indian-origin population over the past decade, fuelled largely by technology professionals and international students.

Online reactions split social media

The resurfaced video quickly turned into a flashpoint on X (formerly Twitter), where reactions ranged from amusement to strong criticism. Supporters defended the gathering as harmless cultural celebration, arguing that multicultural societies naturally include diverse forms of expression.

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Critics, however, labelled the event a public nuisance, citing concerns about noise, cleanliness, and adherence to local norms. The comment sections across platforms became highly polarised, with some users questioning immigration policies while others called out xenophobic undertones in the backlash.

Several viral comments reflected the intensity of the debate, with users exchanging sarcastic remarks and harsh opinions about cultural assimilation and public behaviour.