Delivery Agent Tries To Step Inside Home While Handing Order To Minor Girl, Mother's Quick Response Wins Praise; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A CCTV clip showing a delivery executive attempting to enter a customer's home while handing over an order to a minor girl has gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions around doorstep safety and the need to remain vigilant during deliveries.

The incident has gained widespread attention online, with many users praising the girl's mother for immediately intervening and preventing the man from stepping inside the house.

CCTV captures delivery agent attempting to enter home

According to the viral CCTV footage, the delivery executive arrived at a residence to hand over an order to a young girl. After completing the delivery, he reportedly claimed he was unable to take a proper proof-of-delivery photograph.

Using this as a reason, the man began moving towards the entrance and appeared to step inside the house. Before he could proceed further, the girl's mother noticed what was happening and immediately stopped him, asking him to remain outside.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage then shows the delivery partner explaining his actions after being confronted. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, July 16, at around 8:30 PM, according to the CCTV timestamp.

Video sparks safety debate online

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle 'aajka_Lafda', where it has garnered over one million views. The clip has prompted fresh conversations about personal safety during doorstep deliveries, particularly when children or elderly family members answer the door.

Many viewers believed the delivery executive may not have realised that another adult was present inside the house, although there is no official confirmation regarding his intentions.

The post accompanying the video read, "A delivery guy thought the girl is alone at the home, somehow he tried to get inside.. but the mother was there and she confronted the guy. Hat's off. Never ever trust anyone for the sake of delivery proof or something, because you don't know their intention."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens praise mother's presence of mind

Social media users applauded the mother's prompt reaction, saying her alertness may have prevented an uncomfortable or potentially risky situation.

"Staying alert and trusting your instincts is important. It's always wise to verify deliveries at the door and prioritize your safety in any uncertain situation," one user wrote.

"The person may be kind or good but don't take risks. Be cautious always," another commented.