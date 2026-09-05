Delhi Metro Warns Content Creators Against Shooting Reels On Train Windows After Multiple Videos Go Viral - WATCH

Delhi Metro Warns Content Creators Against Shooting Reels On Metro Train Windows |

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has warned social media content creators against filming videos by placing mobile phones on the windows of moving Metro trains, saying such acts could cause inconvenience, injuries and damage to devices.

DMRC takes serious note

The DMRC said it has noticed that some social media creators are using Metro trains to shoot videos by placing their mobile phones against train windows while the train is in motion. The practice, according to the authorities, poses potential risks to both the creators and fellow passengers.

The corporation has viewed the matter seriously and warned that necessary action will be taken if any content creator is caught indulging in such filming.

Risk to passengers and devices

According to the DMRC, placing mobile phones on Metro train windows during movement can create an inconvenience for other passengers and may even result in injuries. The practice also puts the mobile devices themselves at risk of being damaged.

The warning comes amid the growing popularity of short-form videos and social media content, with creators often looking for unusual locations and moving backgrounds to make their videos more engaging.

Viral videos that led to Delhi Metro's action

The trend began when content creator Nikhil Kochar posted an Instagram reel in which he attached his phone to a Delhi Metro train and ran alongside the moving train. As the Metro gradually picked up speed, the phone remained attached to the train and continued recording the video. The reel was set to the song “Manma Emotion Jaage.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering 138 million views and 4.7 million likes.

Following the video's popularity, another creator, Nandini Shukla, made a similar reel, further fueling the trend on social media.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued its warning after these videos went viral, cautioning content creators against filming such videos on or around moving Metro trains due to the potential risks to passengers, creators and their mobile devices.

Creators directed to stop

The Metro authorities have directed content creators not to shoot such videos within Delhi Metro premises. The warning applies specifically to videos involving the placement of mobile phones on train windows while the train is moving.

The DMRC has made it clear that it will take necessary action against those found engaging in such shoots.

The corporation's advisory serves as a reminder to passengers and content creators that social media filming should not compromise the safety, comfort or convenience of other Metro users. Creators have been urged to avoid stunts or filming practices that could put themselves, other passengers or their equipment at risk.

The DMRC's warning also underscores the need for passengers to follow safety norms while travelling on the Metro and to refrain from using public transport facilities for potentially hazardous content creation.