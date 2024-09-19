 Dehradun DM Disguised As Customer Fines Liquor Shop For Charging ₹20 Extra; Video Viral
Taking note of the extra charges levied by the shop, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal issued a challan of ₹50,000 against the shop.

Updated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Video: IAS officer exposes liquor shop scamming people with extra charge in Dehradun | X/@PyaraUKofficial

On Wednesday, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal IAS visited a liquor shop located at the Old Mussoorie Road where he learned about the staff overpricing the bottles by ₹20 each. When he approached the shop and asked for a bottle of a liquor disguised as a customer, he was informed that alcohol bottles would be provided to him only at ₹680 each even if they were priced at ₹660.

Taking note of the extra charges levied by the shop, the DM issued a challan of ₹50,000 against the shop.

A video of the official taking in queue for alcohol, and then exposing the malpractice of selling bottles for an extra rate has surfaced online. It shows Bansal initially posing as a customer asking for a bottle of liquor, only to being informed about the extra charge on the bottle. Soon, he is seen revealing his identity and taking action against the employees at the shop.

DM exposes liquor shop

The DM was seen entering the shop, checking the ledger and also inspecting alcohol bottles sacked up there. When he revealed himself to be an official visiting the store for an inspection, other customers were left impressed by Bansal's way of figuring out the malpractice carried out here. They smiled at the plight of shopkeepers after learning that they were trying to sell overpriced alcohol to the official himself, only to be caught later and facing necessary action.

Along with supplying overpriced bottles, the IAS officer further noted that shop didn't carry a notice about their opening and closing time and the employees did not have any ID cards.

