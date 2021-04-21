'Dear politicians...': Twitter furious as viral video of Shiv Sena corporator shouting at doctors prompts resignation threats

As Mumbai grapples with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, doctors are doing their best to help people and save as many lives as possible by putting their own lives in danger. And while the city is struggling to cope with the surge, a video of Shiv Sena Corporator Sandhya Doshi allegedly misbehaving with staff at Bhagwati Hospital in Mumbai has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Sandhya Doshi can be seen having a heated argument with a person who looks like a hospital staff. The Shiv Sena Corporator can be heard telling the hospital staffer that doctors need to learn how to speak and work with respect. She also can be heard saying: "Aise dus hospital mein, aise dus doctor khadi kar sakti hoon main."
After the incident, doctors and the medical staff of the hospital have released a video and urged the Shiv Sena corporator to make arrangements for the same as there is a shortage of medical staff in COVID-19 hospitals.
The doctors and the medical staff of the hospital also threatened to resign in the video.
After the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed politicians for misbehaving with the doctors. Twitteratti also asked leaders and politicians to let doctors do their job.
Here's what netizens had to say:
