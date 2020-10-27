'Dear Instagram, STOP updating': Irate Twitter users slam latest features on the app

In a race to stay relevant and remain the most popularly used social media application, various platforms have, over time, added features to mimic each other. From transient stories on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and even WhatsApp to unifying messaging platforms - we've seen countless updates. But the public sentiment certainly does not seem to favour this trend.

Many users would prefer their social media apps to maintain its own unique identity, rather than becoming imitations of each other. And if the latest Twitter trend is anything to go by, users are most certainly not a fan of the latest Instagram update. In a blog post on September 29, Instagram had announced several changes, the biggest of which was the fact that "people using the Messenger app can now reach you on Instagram without you needing to download a new app, and vice versa".

"We’re also bringing familiar features from Messenger like replying to a specific message, forwarding a message, and customizable chat colors and themes," the blog post had added.