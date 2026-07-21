Darjeeling Biker Escapes Terrifying Cliffside Crash After Last-Second Recovery On Rain-Soaked Mountain Road - VIDEO

A dramatic video from Darjeeling's Kurseong region has gone viral after capturing the terrifying moment a motorcyclist narrowly avoided plunging off a mountain road during rainy weather. The incident, recorded by a fellow rider, has sparked widespread discussion online about the dangers of riding through hilly terrain during the monsoon season.

For a few tense seconds, it appeared that the biker was headed straight towards the edge of the road and the steep valley below. However, a split-second correction helped him regain control, preventing what could have turned into a fatal accident.

Rain-slick road turns dangerous within seconds

The footage was shared on Instagram by a rider identified as Arsu, who was travelling behind the biker when the incident occurred.

"Safe drive, safe life," Arsu wrote while posting the video.

The clip begins with both riders cruising along Kurseong's winding mountain roads, surrounded by misty hills and rain-soaked landscapes. Although they appeared to be riding carefully, the wet surface made the road particularly slippery.

As the lead rider entered a sharp bend, the motorcycle suddenly lost traction. Within moments, the bike skidded sideways and started sliding towards the unprotected edge of the narrow mountain road.

Last-moment control prevents a serious fall

In what many viewers described as a miraculous escape, the biker instinctively managed to steer the motorcycle away from the cliff just before reaching the edge. The sudden manoeuvre brought both the rider and the bike to a stop on safer ground.

During the skid, one of the rider's shoes came off, highlighting how violent the loss of control had been.

Clearly shaken by the incident, the biker got off his motorcycle and sat by the roadside to regain his composure. Arsu quickly stopped and rushed over to check on him, ensuring that he had not suffered any serious injuries.

Fortunately, the rider escaped without major harm.

Video sparks safety discussion online

The dramatic clip quickly gained attention across social media, with many users expressing relief that the accident did not end in tragedy.

Several viewers pointed out how unpredictable mountain roads can become during the rainy season, noting that even cautious riders can encounter dangerous conditions without warning. Others used the incident as a reminder that defensive riding is essential when travelling through steep and winding routes.