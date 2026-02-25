'Daadi Toh Pro Hai': 90 Plus J&K Woman Spotted Skillfully Driving Alto Car; Viral Video Stuns Internet

A heartwarming video from Jammu and Kashmir is winning hearts across social media, as a 90-plus grandmother from Kathua confidently takes the driver’s seat and navigates busy roads with ease. The clip has not only gone viral but also sparked conversations around active ageing, independence, and mental agility among seniors.

90+ ‘Dadi’ drives through Kathua traffic

The viral video, shared on Instagram by vlogger Vishal Lalotra, captures the elderly woman calmly steering her car through bustling streets in Kathua. Unfazed by traffic, she drives with focus and confidence, challenging long-held stereotypes about age and mobility.

In the clip, Vishal can be heard cheering her on, affectionately calling her “Dadi” and praising her skills behind the wheel. “At this age, she drives better than many youngsters,” he says in admiration.

In a longer vlog uploaded on YouTube, Vishal visits Dadi at her residence before accompanying her on a drive, offering viewers a closer look at her daily life and personality.

Internet applauds her spirit

As the video gained traction, users flooded the comment section with admiration and encouragement. “Amazing Dadi,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Nani rocking, riders shocking.” A third joked, “Imagine her in her prime!” while someone else dubbed her “Ultra Pro Max Dadi ji.”

The overwhelming response reflects how deeply her story resonated with viewers across age groups.

A symbol of healthy ageing and Independence

Beyond its viral appeal, the video has ignited a broader discussion about healthy ageing. Medical experts have long emphasised that staying physically active and mentally engaged can significantly improve quality of life in later years. Activities such as driving, which require alertness, coordination, and quick decision-making, help maintain cognitive sharpness.

Her story stands as a powerful reminder that age does not automatically limit capability. With proper health, confidence, and independence, seniors can continue to lead active lives well into their 90s.