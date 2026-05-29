'Dabangg Dilip!' Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh Spotted Riding ₹53 Lakh Luxury Bike, Without Helmet Amid Austerity Measures - VIDEO

BJP leader and former state president Dilip Ghosh once again found himself at the center of social media debate after a video from Kolkata’s Eco Park went viral on Thursday morning. Known for his regular morning walks at the New Town park whenever he is in the city, Dilip Ghosh appeared in a completely different avatar this time, riding a luxury motorcycle reportedly worth around ₹53 lakh inside the park premises.

What caught people’s attention even more was the fact that the senior BJP leader was riding the high-end bike without wearing a helmet. Another person was also seen sitting behind him, also without any visible protective gear. The video spread rapidly online, triggering criticism and sarcastic reactions from netizens questioning whether traffic rules apply equally to politicians and ordinary citizens. Bengal media often keeps referring to him as 'Dabangg Dilip' due to his personality.

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The luxury motorcycle, known for its powerful engine and premium design, reportedly offers a mileage of around 15 km per litre, making it not only expensive but also fuel-intensive. This became another talking point online, especially at a time when the central government has repeatedly emphasized austerity measures, fuel conservation, and responsible public conduct.

Several social media users pointed out the contradiction between public messaging and the minister’s actions. One user sarcastically wrote, “Inko toh allowed hai. Ye toh mantri hai,” while others directly questioned the absence of a helmet despite repeated government campaigns promoting road safety.

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Many users highlighted how common citizens are heavily fined for helmet violations while influential leaders are often seen ignoring the same rules in public view.

Dilip Ghosh has earlier been spotted riding motorcycles on multiple occasions, but this particular incident has sparked a wider conversation around accountability, VIP culture, and public responsibility. Critics argue that public figures, especially ministers and senior political leaders, should lead by example when it comes to following traffic laws and government advisories.