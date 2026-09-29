‘Cutie Nahi, Kranti Hoon’: Slogans From DU's All-Women 'Azaadi' Protest Go Viral After Kalkaji Gang-Rape Case - WATCH | @the77professor/X

A series of women-led protests at Delhi University has brought the issue of women’s safety back into focus, with students taking to the streets with powerful slogans and creative placards. The demonstrations have followed the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl near Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi’s Kalkaji, prompting students to question whether restricting women’s freedom can ever be presented as a solution to sexual violence.

Students from colleges including Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College and Kamala Nehru College have participated in the marches. Women and queer students have largely led the demonstrations, raising slogans in both Hindi and English while calling for accountability and safer public spaces.

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‘Hum Auratein Azaad Hain’ echoes across DU

The central message of the protests has been “Hum Auratein Azaad Hain”, with students using the slogan to assert their right to move freely without being subjected to additional restrictions because of concerns over their safety.

Chants of “Azadi, Azadi”, “Darr ke aage azaadi” and “Pinjra todna nahi chhodenge” have also been heard during the marches.

Several protesters directly challenged patriarchal attitudes through slogans such as “Down with the patriarchy” and “Abort Patriarchy.” One placard read, “My favourite season will be the fall of patriarchy,” while “Inquilab Zindabaad” was also raised during the demonstrations.

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From ‘Rapist ko andar karo’ to ‘Beti ki location nahi...’

A major point of the protests has been the opposition to measures that place the burden of safety on women.

The slogan “Rapist ko andar karo, ladkiyon ko nahi” has emerged as one of the clearest expressions of that sentiment. Protesters have argued through their placards that perpetrators should face consequences rather than women being told where they can go, what they can wear or when they should return home.

Other messages seen during the marches included “We should not need a protest to feel safe”, “Make Delhi Safe Again” and “Girls just wanna have fundamental rights.”

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Students also used the slogan “Beti ki location nahi, bete ka intent check karo”, questioning the practice of monitoring girls' whereabouts while overlooking the behaviour of men.

Among the other placards were “Mama raised a woman, not a coward”, “Hum aazad hain sirf panno par”, “Bas bohot ho gaya” and “Bade bade shehron mein aise choti soch nahi chalegi.”

Humour becomes a weapon against patriarchy

Not every message at the protests was solemn. Some students used humour, rhymes and popular phrases to make their point.

One slogan read, “Ek Kachori do samosa,

In mardo ka kya bharosa.”

Another said, “Ek sutta do chay,

Mard jaat haay haay.”

A third slogan took aim at the way women’s clothes are often blamed for incidents of harassment and assault, “Hamari skirt nahi hai chhoti, In mardo ki soch hai chhoti.”

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The playful wording has helped some of the protest messages stand out online while retaining their underlying criticism of gender stereotypes.

Another message, “Nothing changed since Dec 16, 2012,” referenced the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, which became a watershed moment in India's conversation around sexual violence and women's safety.

The chant “Chup rehna ab band karo… Halla Bol! Halla Bol!” has similarly urged women to speak out rather than remain silent about harassment and violence.

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The protests have also become a response to criticism directed at young people and their use of social media.

One placard stated, “Generation Z didn’t come out in the rain just to shoot Instagram reels.”

The message reflected the protesters’ rejection of the idea that young people participating in demonstrations are doing so merely for online attention.