 Customer Who Ordered Men's Underwear Receives Bikini Instead, Shares Picture By Wearing It, Triggers 'War' For THIS Reason
He tried requesting a return or refund, but was denied. Then, the man kept the product and shared a picture of wearing the bikini himself.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Customer Who Ordered Men's Underwear Triggers 'War' For THIS Reason

A man who went to an instant delivery app to ask for an underwear for personal use was surprised to receive a bikini home. He was delivered with an incorrect parcel, but the incident didn't make him frown over the app. He took a hilarious dig on how he went faced by reporting the issue on X. A man from Himachal Pradesh took to social media after receiving a women's undergarment delivered at his doorstep instead of a men's underwear that he could pull up. He tried requesting a return or refund, but was denied. Then, the man kept the product and shared a picture of wearing the bikini himself.

A Blinkit customer named Priyansh shared a post on X on Saturday pointing out that he was provided with something that he didn't ask for. He told netizens what went wrong seeking to exercise the return and refund policy. He tagged the delivery platform and wrote, "Wtf is this i have ordered jockey male underwears and you have send me this." "Now how to return this i have reported this to your help center still no return or refund had not done yet," he added.

A while later, he mentioned that his request for a refund was denied. What next? In an unexpected turn, he stopped arguing and fighting to receive the right product what he asked for and said, "Blinkit refused to refund my money so i compromised." Yes, you read that right. Priyansh wore the bikini and even shared a picture of using the product by himself.

Soon, the customer's posts went viral and triggered an online among netizens. When Blinkit reacted to a Pakistani dessert shop named Crumble and trolled them for being unable to deliver a biscuit on time, the brand hit back and recollected the underwear incident.

"Lol! ek biscuit deliver ho nhi paa raha, pakistan’s #1 brand banenge (They can't even deliver a biscuit and they wish to become Pakistan's no.1 brand)." "Aapke Twitter pe dekha tha male chaddi ki jagah female chaddi deliver kardi jaldi jaldi mein (Saw on Twitter how you delivered a male customer a female underwear in hungry)," they replied roasting Blinkit. This made the Blinkit customer say, "I think i have started the war."

