CRPF Jawans Save Man After Cardiac Emergency On Jammu–Srinagar National Highway; Watch Viral CCTV Footage

Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have earned widespread appreciation after rescuing a civilian who suffered a sudden cardiac emergency along the busy Jammu–Srinagar National Highway near Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir.

Swift action during highway deployment

The incident occurred while members of the CRPF’s 90 Battalion were performing Route Opening Party (ROP) duties, a routine security deployment aimed at ensuring safe movement along the strategically important highway. During the operation, jawans noticed a man collapsing after experiencing severe medical distress.

Without waiting for medical teams to arrive, the personnel immediately stepped in to assist. Demonstrating exceptional presence of mind, they provided emergency first aid and worked to stabilise the individual. Their prompt intervention proved crucial in maintaining the man’s condition until professional medical assistance reached the location.

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Humanitarian service beyond security duties

Security forces deployed on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway primarily focus on counter-insurgency measures, convoy protection, and civilian safety in a sensitive region. However, this incident highlighted another vital aspect of their role, responding to unexpected civilian emergencies.

Officials and local residents praised the jawans’ quick thinking, describing the act as a powerful example of “service beyond duty.” The personnel’s readiness to act in a life-threatening situation has sparked calls for formal recognition and commendation for their humanitarian response.

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Netizen reactions

One user commented, "what impressed me most was how calm and professional they remained throughout the emergency . Training like this saves lives every day ...."

Another said, "Humanity at its finest. The quick response by @crpfindia in Kulgam reflects their exceptional training and compassion towards civilians."

Another user commented, "Beyond security duties, CRPF jawans continue to serve humanity with dedication. Proud of their life-saving efforts in Kulgam."

The CRPF, India’s largest paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, frequently assists civilians during medical crises, accidents, natural disasters, and emergencies in remote or high-risk areas. Jawans stationed along critical routes often serve as first responders, especially where immediate healthcare access may be limited.