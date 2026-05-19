'Cool Banne Jaa Raha Tha': Man Installs Train Horn On His Bike; Police Confiscates Modified Motorcycle - Watch Viral Video

A bizarre roadside stunt recently grabbed nationwide attention after a young rider modified his motorcycle with a train-style horn, leaving pedestrians startled and motorists confused. What initially appeared humorous to some quickly turned into a serious discussion about dangerous vehicle modifications and road safety.

Viral videos leave internet shocked

Videos circulating widely on social media showed the boy riding through crowded streets while his bike blasted a horn that sounded identical to a railway engine arriving at a station. The loud, unexpected noise caused people nearby to look around in panic, assuming a train was approaching.

While a section of viewers found the moment amusing, many users criticised the act, saying such extreme horns can distract drivers, trigger sudden braking, and potentially lead to accidents in already congested urban traffic.

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Police take swift action

After the clips gained traction online and complaints were raised, local police traced the rider and confiscated the modified motorcycle. Officers confirmed that installing train or pressure horns on two-wheelers and private vehicles is illegal under Indian traffic regulations.

Authorities stated that non-standard horns exceed permissible noise limits and can pose serious risks, especially near intersections, hospitals, and school zones. Police also warned youngsters against altering vehicles purely for online attention or viral fame.

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Why train horns are illegal on roads

Traffic safety experts explain that railway-grade horns produce extremely high decibel levels designed for long-distance warning systems, not city roads. Sudden loud sounds can:

-Startle pedestrians and cyclists

-Distract drivers and cause loss of control

-Create confusion for emergency vehicles

-Contribute to harmful noise pollution

Indian Motor Vehicles rules allow only manufacturer-approved horns that meet prescribed sound limits.

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The incident quickly triggered mixed reactions online. Some viewers joked that they thought a local express train was arriving, only to realise it was a bike passing by. Others strongly condemned the stunt, calling it irresponsible and unsafe.

Many social media users praised the police for taking prompt action and demanded stricter monitoring of illegally modified vehicles, especially those altered for social media attention.