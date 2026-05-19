'Cockroach Janta Party' Trends After Gen Z Responds To CJI's 'Parasite' Remark On Youth Of India; Know Their 5-Point Manifesto

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India’s political discourse has found an unlikely new entrant, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical yet politically loaded youth-driven initiative that has rapidly gained traction online. Within just days of its launch, the outfit has attracted thousands of supporters, raising questions about whether it is a meme-powered experiment or the beginning of a new style of political engagement.

A digital-first political experiment

Describing itself as a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth, the CJP was launched primarily through social media campaigns. The party claims to have already crossed 40,000 members, largely young Indians frustrated with unemployment, institutional issues, and mainstream politics.

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Its slogan, Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy-blends humour with commentary, mirroring how many young citizens engage with politics today: critically, sarcastically, and online.

The initiative was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, who earlier worked in social media campaigning during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

The remark that inspired the name

The unusual name Cockroach Janta Party is widely seen as a satirical response to controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a recent court hearing.

During proceedings, unemployed youth entering professions such as journalism, law, or RTI activism were allegedly compared to cockroaches and parasites attacking the system. The comments sparked strong criticism online.

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A clarification later stated that the remarks were misinterpreted, but the controversy had already gone viral. The CJP embraced the phrase, reclaiming it as a symbol of resistance and youth assertion.

Social media momentum and political attention

The party’s online presence quickly turned into a viral phenomenon. Activists, public figures, and politicians began engaging with its posts, further amplifying visibility.

Some political leaders humorously expressed interest in joining the party, reflecting how the CJP has blurred boundaries between satire, protest, and genuine political messaging.

The group promotes the idea that smartphones and social media platforms are modern democratic tools, arguing that political participation today begins online.

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Membership criteria with a comic twist

Unlike traditional parties, the CJP openly uses humour in recruitment. Its social media posts jokingly list eligibility criteria such as being unemployed, lazy, chronically online, and capable of ranting professionally.

Behind the satire lies commentary on rising youth anxiety over jobs, representation, and political disconnect.

The party has also announced plans for its first virtual Gen Z convention, inviting young volunteers to help organise discussions on governance and public policy.

Constitutional values and youth concerns

Despite its playful branding, the CJP repeatedly emphasises that it believes in the Constitution of India and aims to protect democratic institutions.

Its messaging highlights student grievances, exam controversies, transparency demands, and freedom of expression. The party has voiced support for students affected by examination irregularities and called for fairer academic systems.

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A manifesto blending satire and reform

The CJP’s manifesto mixes exaggerated political satire with serious governance demands, including:

-No post-retirement political positions for Chief Justices

-Strict accountability if legitimate votes are removed from electoral rolls

-Fifty percent reservation for women in Parliament and the Cabinet

-Greater media independence

-A twenty-year ban on elected representatives who defect between parties

The proposals aim to spark debate while appealing to citizens seeking institutional accountability.

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Youth feedback at the centre

CJP has invited suggestions from citizens across India, promising to crowdsource policy ideas directly from young people. Activists have recommended greater transparency measures, including public accountability laws and refusal of anonymous political funding, proposals the party quickly endorsed online.

According to its messaging, the platform intends to evolve based on public participation rather than traditional party hierarchies.

Whether the Cockroach Janta Party will formally register as a political party or remain an internet-driven experiment is still unclear. However, its rapid popularity highlights a larger shift in Indian politics, where satire, digital activism, and youth frustration increasingly intersect.