Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam shares photo of trash around Taj Mahal

Image credits: Twitter

Plastic pollution is affecting the Taj Mahal. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is known to be Asia's second most visited tourist place, post-Angkor Wat, in Cambodia. However, it is situated in the 8th most polluted city on the entire globe. Back in the 1980s, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court as to how the ivory-white marble of the monument was turning yellow. It was in 2018 when India became the global host of the UN-backed World Environment Day whose theme was, "Beat Plastic Pollution".

Licypriya Kangujam, a 10-year-old climate activist took to her Twitter handle, a few hours ago to share a photo of trash around Taj Mahal. She held a placard that read, "Behind the beauty of Taj Mahal is plastic pollution". Her tweet read, "Thanks humans...You may say it's very polluted but your one piece of polythene bag...one simple plastic water bottle led to this situation".

Check her tweet here:

Behind the beauty of Taj Mahal! Thanks humans. 😞



You might be witnessing this scene when you visit the Taj Mahal. You may say it’s very polluted but your 1 piece of polythene bag, one simple plastics water bottle led this situation when millions of people visit every year. pic.twitter.com/KriVT1ewvk — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) June 21, 2022

It looks like the issue of environmental pollution around the Taj is deep-rooted and requires a lot of planning on multiple levels.