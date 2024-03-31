'Click Here': New Viral Trend Takes Over X; BJP, Congress And AAP Join The Bandwagon

Screengrabs of posts using the feature. | X

The internet is never in any paucity of trends that do not make any real sense, but are in right in front of your eyes, almost inescapably.

In one such trend that has now flooded the internet, particularly X (formerly Twitter), users are posting images with 'Click Here' written on them, with an arrow (again, in the image) pointing towards the bottom of the post, towards the left-hand side of the screen of the device. Here, the giant arrow in the image points towards the bottom, where lies X's feature of ALT or alternative text, which usually contains additional information regarding the post or the photograph in the post.

For example, there a post that carries the photograph of a dog wearing shows, the 'ALT' feature, therefore would carry a caption or text, describing the same. This feature is intended to describe the image, that is being posted.

This trend has now morphed the feature to create an abstrusely funny trend, where instead of posting an actual image with a subject in it, users are ironically asking others to click on ALT or Image description to reveal a message, that the ALT carries.

As with everything, politicians have also jumped into the bandwagon and enrolled themselves into the trend. The ruling-BJP, and the INDIA alliance parties, Congress and AAP have also taken it to X using this feature to take on their rivals, delivering their 'subliminal messages'.

Parties appear to be taking potshots at each other through this new medium within a medium in an election year, where chaos of information is the norm. In its post and the ALT message, BJP carries the description, saying 'Fir Ekk Bar Modi Sarkar' or 'Another Term For the Modi Government', AAP from its side added its own description, saying, 'Desh Bachane Keliye Ramleela Chale 31 March' in reference to the mega rally the opposition parties have arranged, protesting the controversial arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

How the ALT or Image description feature actually looks and is used. |

Interestingly, this trend in some cases has also mutated into more of meta version of itself. Here some users are taking the image with click here and a giant arrow on it, pointing toward the bottom of the post, but, without any message in ALT. In one case a popular X handle, Troll Football, that makes jocular commentary and observation on football, has deployed this means to make the trend, even weirder.