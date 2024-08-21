Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda, Anyone? Viral Video Shows Roadside Vendor Turning Chilled Dessert Into Oil-Fried Snack

Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda | Instagram

How about trying a different flavor of ice cream today? You might be okay to explore the treat until the minute we reveal what's actually being served. And we are sure that you wouldn't be keen on knowing that you are getting to taste some chilled ice cream fried in oil. Wait, what? While this might be tricky to even comprehend, a street vendor actually dipped an ice cream into oil and turned it into a pakoda, a chocolate ice cream pakoda!

We aren't really sure if trying a weird pakoda like this one would interest you, however, it undoubtedly holds the potential to draw your attention. A video showing a food vendor preparing these ice cream-based snack is going viral on social media.

Watch Video

It looks the internet has found another bizarre dish after experimenting with chocolate sugarcane juice, Coca-Cola maggie and so on. Whether you are a chocolate lover or not, the idea of turning a chilled dessert into an oil-fried snack is something one can't really imagine.

Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda, Anyone?

The video opened showing the person taking out a chocolate ice cream candy and then coating it with a slurry. Soon, the dish was fried into a pan of boiling oil. It resembled mirchi bajji from its appearance. The video was shared by a news outlet which came across the weird dish going viral online. News 24 dropped the clip on Instagram and asked netizens whether they would be interested in giving the dish a try. The replies to the video were a big no.