 Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda, Anyone? Viral Video Shows Roadside Vendor Turning Chilled Dessert Into Oil-Fried Snack
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChocolate Ice Cream Pakoda, Anyone? Viral Video Shows Roadside Vendor Turning Chilled Dessert Into Oil-Fried Snack

Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda, Anyone? Viral Video Shows Roadside Vendor Turning Chilled Dessert Into Oil-Fried Snack

It looks the internet has found another bizarre dish after experimenting with chocolate sugarcane juice, Coca-Cola maggie and so on. Whether you are a chocolate lover or not, the idea of turning a chilled dessert into an oil-fried snack is something one can't really imagine.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda | Instagram

How about trying a different flavor of ice cream today? You might be okay to explore the treat until the minute we reveal what's actually being served. And we are sure that you wouldn't be keen on knowing that you are getting to taste some chilled ice cream fried in oil. Wait, what? While this might be tricky to even comprehend, a street vendor actually dipped an ice cream into oil and turned it into a pakoda, a chocolate ice cream pakoda!

We aren't really sure if trying a weird pakoda like this one would interest you, however, it undoubtedly holds the potential to draw your attention. A video showing a food vendor preparing these ice cream-based snack is going viral on social media.

Watch Video

It looks the internet has found another bizarre dish after experimenting with chocolate sugarcane juice, Coca-Cola maggie and so on. Whether you are a chocolate lover or not, the idea of turning a chilled dessert into an oil-fried snack is something one can't really imagine.

FPJ Shorts
Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government
Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Warsaw, First Visit By Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years; VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Warsaw, First Visit By Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years; VIDEO
Tripura Board JEE PCB 2024 Seat Allotment Results DECLARED at tbjee.nic.in; Check Now!
Tripura Board JEE PCB 2024 Seat Allotment Results DECLARED at tbjee.nic.in; Check Now!
'Hindu Kaise Khatre Mein Hain?': Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Slams Right-Wing 'Indoctrination'
'Hindu Kaise Khatre Mein Hain?': Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Slams Right-Wing 'Indoctrination'

Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda, Anyone?

The video opened showing the person taking out a chocolate ice cream candy and then coating it with a slurry. Soon, the dish was fried into a pan of boiling oil. It resembled mirchi bajji from its appearance. The video was shared by a news outlet which came across the weird dish going viral online. News 24 dropped the clip on Instagram and asked netizens whether they would be interested in giving the dish a try. The replies to the video were a big no.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thailand: Man Gets Bitten On Testicles By Python In Bathroom, Strangulates It To Save Life; Shares...

Thailand: Man Gets Bitten On Testicles By Python In Bathroom, Strangulates It To Save Life; Shares...

Pakistan: Girls Hurl Abuses, Vandalise Shops & Bike After Brawl Under Drug Influence In Islamabad;...

Pakistan: Girls Hurl Abuses, Vandalise Shops & Bike After Brawl Under Drug Influence In Islamabad;...

Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda, Anyone? Viral Video Shows Roadside Vendor Turning Chilled Dessert Into...

Chocolate Ice Cream Pakoda, Anyone? Viral Video Shows Roadside Vendor Turning Chilled Dessert Into...

Viral Video: Passenger Finds Dead Cockroach In Dal Served In Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train

Viral Video: Passenger Finds Dead Cockroach In Dal Served In Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train

Chilling Video! 5-Foot-Long Cobra Found Inside Washing Machine In Kota, Rescued

Chilling Video! 5-Foot-Long Cobra Found Inside Washing Machine In Kota, Rescued