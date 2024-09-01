Chocolate Golgappa Paan, Anyone? Video Of Unique Pani Puri Flavour Is Going Viral Online From Delhi's Connaught Place

Chocolate Golgappa Paan | Instagram

How about a chocolatey treat today? While you might be a fan of street food, we aren't really sure if you like to try a fusion of pani puri, paan, and chocolate. A new culinary variation that is taking the internet by storm just brings these three things together to serve foodies with "Chocolate Golgappa Paan!"

A video of a chef creating this unique fusion of ingredients has surfaced online. The food blogger who shared the video of this dish mentioned that it was available at an eatery at Delhi's Connaught Place. The video showed the entire process of how the uncommon flavor of pani puri was prepared.

You might have tried chocolate paan, but this dish happens to be pani puri coated with the goodness of chocolate and the flavourful ingredients of a paan. As per the video, this golgappa's stuffing was prepared using a mix of paan ingredients such as fennel seeds (saunf), crushed coconut powder, dried cucumber seeds, tutti frutti, and much more. Once the puri was prepared like paan, it was dipped in a bowl of chocolate.

Netizens react

The video of the Chocolate Golgappa Paan was posted online with a feedback that it's a "Heavenly Delicious Paan." With a few days of being uploaded on Instagram, the reel went viral and caught the attention of 9.7 million viewers. Thousands of netizens reacted to the dish and expressed whether they would ever try this in their lives or consider it as a red flag. One of the users replied by saying, "Slowly ruining concept of Paan." "Bhagwan kabhi maaf nahi karega tumko," another added while expressing displeasure towards the dish. However, a couple of foodies suggested the unique pani puri flavour to be "amazing."