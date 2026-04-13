Chinese Toy Flame!: 'Artificial Jyoti' At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple In Ayodhya Sparks Debate; Trust Faces Criticism Online |

Ayodhya: A ceremonial installation of a symbolic flame at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has triggered a debate on social media, with some users calling it a 'Chinese toy' and questioning the nature of the 'jyoti' placed at the site.

According to an official post by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on April 11, a 'jyoti swaroop' was installed at the location in the sanctum where Lord Ram’s idol had been temporarily placed prior to its consecration. The trust stated that the installation was carried out following proper rituals and Vedic ceremonies conducted by priests.

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के गर्भगृह में प्रतिष्ठित होने से पूर्व जहां प्रभु श्रीराम का चल विग्रह स्थापित था, आज उस स्थान पर अनुष्ठान पूर्वक एक ज्योति स्वरूप स्थापित किया गया है। वैदिक आचार्यों ने ज्योति स्थापना से पूर्व पूजन तथा अनुष्ठान सम्पन्न कराया।



विदित हो कि मन्दिर निर्माण… pic.twitter.com/KFjCgNUvn5 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 11, 2026

The post noted that during the construction phase of the temple, the idol had been positioned at this very spot. Following the completion of the main sanctum and the consecration of the deity, the area has now been marked with a symbolic flame, installed after due religious procedures.

Temple Trust Slammed Over Use Of Artificial Jyoti

However, the move has drawn criticism from some quarters online. An X user, Pawan Pandey, questioned the authenticity of the flame, alleging that it appeared artificial rather than a traditional 'akhand jyoti' (eternal flame). In a post on X, he criticised the temple authorities, asking whether the long-standing tradition of maintaining a real, continuously burning flame had been abandoned.

क्या भारत भूमि से अखंड ज्योति जलाने की परंपरा लुप्त हो गई है जो यह चाइनीज खिलौना ज्योति के नाम पर यहां रखा गया है? @ChampatRaiVHP



क्या वास्तविक ज्योति को बनाए रखने जितना भी श्रम आपके इतने बड़े ट्रस्ट के लिए भारी पड़ रहा है? — Pawan Pandey (@niveshit) April 12, 2026

Pawan, in a frustrating response to the post wrote, "Has the tradition of lighting the eternal flame from the sacred land of India been lost, that this Chinese toy flame has been placed here in its name?" He further directed his remarks at Champat Rai, associated with the temple trust, questioning whether maintaining a real flame was too difficult for an institution of such scale.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The criticism has sparked a broader discussion online about religious traditions and their modern interpretations, with users divided in their views. Temple authorities have not issued a detailed response to the criticism so far, beyond their initial statement describing the installation as a ritualistic and symbolic act.