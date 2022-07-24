Chinese man executed for setting ex-wife on fire

Image credit: Google

A man in China was executed after he was found guilty of setting his former wife on fire, while she was live streaming. The man named Tang Lu was given the permission to meet his family once before the execution took place in southwestern Sichuan province. The piece of news information was reported by The Global Times.

It was in September 2020, when Lu had set his former wife on fire while she was live streaming on Douyin. It is a video platform which is similar to Tiktok. The lady, whose name is Lamu, passed away due to her injuries a few weeks later.

The case got a lot of condemnation and outrage across the nation and turned the focus towards what women face in abusive marriages.

Reportedly, Tang has had a history of physical abuse towards Lamu, according to Chinese media. The pair got divorced in June 2020.