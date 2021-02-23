Chinese man climbs up a 30 feet utility pole, emergency power cut affects thousands of households

Sometimes people do absurd things that leave us scratching our heads. Sometimes, people go to extreme lengths and put themselves and others at risk for an invalid reason. Such incidents can be funny but dangerous. Recently, in one such bizarre incident in China, a man climbed up a utility pole to do sit-ups.

The Chinese media reported today that on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Chengdu, Chinese Police took away the man after his antics. The man was suspended about 10 metres (30 feet) in the air as he did a stomach crunch off the top of the pylon on Sunday, February 21. Why the man pulled such a stunt is not known yet.

An emergency power cut was done to save the man from getting harmed. The Chinese newspaper People's Daily reported, "The local power company initiated an emergency power cut... affecting tens of thousands of households."

Emergency services, including medical personnel, were also deployed on the scene as per The Paper in Shanghai.

A video captured of the man doing sit-ups on the utility pole went viral on a Chinese digital app Weibo (similar to Twitter). Some people on Weibo found the video amusing. However, some were appalled at such a risky stunt.