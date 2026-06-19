Child Tosses Mother's iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

A relaxing family boat trip turned into an expensive mishap after a young child unexpectedly threw his mother's iPhone into a lake. The incident, caught on video, has rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, attracting millions of views and a flood of comments.

The now-viral clip shows the child sitting calmly on the boat while holding the smartphone. Within moments, he casually drops the device over the edge and into the water. The phone disappears beneath the surface almost instantly, leaving little opportunity for anyone to react.

Mother's shock captured on camera

The child's mother appeared stunned as she reached out in an unsuccessful attempt to save the phone. However, the entire sequence unfolded in a matter of seconds, making recovery impossible.

What has fascinated viewers is the simplicity of the moment. There was no buildup or warning, just a spontaneous action that resulted in a costly loss. That unexpected nature has helped the video spread widely online.

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Social media users react with humour

The footage has generated a mix of amusement, sympathy, and playful speculation from internet users.

“Well done kid… you showed it the right place and showed your mom the fault of hers.. mobiles are not for kids," wrote one viewer.

Another added, “Or may be this kid was only curious to see what happens when something goes in water. We are probably killing a scientist, or Steve Jobs of India."

A third user joked, “Bro had heard a lot about the iPhone making a big splash in the smartphone market. He wanted to personally see it make a splash."

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Safety concerns also raised

While many viewers focused on the humour, others pointed out a more serious issue. Several users noticed that the child did not appear to be wearing a life jacket during the boat ride.

Water safety experts generally recommend that children wear properly fitted life jackets whenever they are on boats, regardless of swimming ability. The observation prompted discussions about the importance of safety precautions during recreational outings on lakes and rivers.

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Can an iPhone survive being dropped in a lake?

Modern iPhones are designed with water-resistance features and can withstand limited exposure to water under controlled conditions. However, deep freshwater environments present additional challenges, including pressure, sediment, and prolonged submersion.

Even if the device remains functional, locating and recovering a smartphone from a lake can be extremely difficult without immediate action. It remains unclear whether the phone was ever retrieved.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this video