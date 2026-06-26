Drunk Woman Allegedly Caught Urinating Inside Kalyan Eatery; Argues After Confrontation - VIDEO

A disturbing incident at a roadside dhaba in Kalyan has sparked outrage after a woman was allegedly caught urinating in the open within the eatery premises. According to reports and a viral video circulating on social media, the woman did not use the available washroom facilities and instead relieved herself in a public area where customers were seated and eating. The act immediately triggered discomfort among diners and staff present at the spot.

The video shows another woman recording the episode, visibly shocked, while pointing out that a toilet was available nearby. She is heard saying, “Bacche baithe hai idhar, khana kha rahe hai hum.” Despite being told about the washroom, the accused woman appears unresponsive and continues to dismiss the concerns raised around her behavior.

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Confrontation with staff

As the situation escalated, dhaba staff members, including the manager, stepped in after being informed about the incident. The confrontation soon turned heated, with staff questioning the woman’s conduct inside a public eating space. However, the accused woman reportedly refused to acknowledge wrongdoing and engaged in a fierce argument instead of apologizing or leaving the premises quietly.

The recording captures the tense exchange, reflecting frustration among staff and bystanders who felt the act violated basic norms of public hygiene and decency.

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Viral reaction on social media

Once the clip went viral, it drew widespread criticism online, with users expressing shock and anger. One user commented, “Ewww! Dfck was that.” Another wrote, “Bhai kahan se aate aise log.” However, not all reactions were purely condemnatory; some also raised concerns about privacy and the consequences of filming and sharing such incidents.

One user noted, “D women drunk or no drunk wht she did is wrong but publicly putting out her video is bad it can coz immense mental torture plz try better ways to solve matter thn jst uploading videos.” Another added, “Public indecency and disruptive behavior in public places are unacceptable it's no surprise the incident sparked outrage.”

The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Whether any action was taken against the woman remains unknown as of now.