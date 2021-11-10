ChhathPuja 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to share greetings on the auspicious day

The Hindu vedic festival of Chhath Puja, which honours Lord Surya and Shashthi Devi, also known as Chhathi Maiya, is held six days following Diwali. It will be commemorated today, on November 10 this year.

In Hindi, the term Chhath signifies "six." The event is widely observed in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, as well as in the diaspora.

Shashti Devi restored King Priyavrat's dead child, according to mythology in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana's account of Shashti Devi, and he began worshipping her as the defender of his offspring.

The King's devotion of the deity expanded throughout the realm and was thereafter known as Chhath Puja.

According to the Mahabharata, this puja was also done by Karna, the son of Surya and King of Anga, which is now known as Bhagalpur, Bihar in modern-day India.

This puja was also done by the Pandavas and Draupadi in order to overcome obstacles in their lives and reclaim their lost kingdom.

Ram and Sita's homecoming to Ayodhya is commemorated in the Ramayana as Diwali, and Ram Rajya was created six days later.

Ram and Sita fasted and performed the Surya and Sashti puja on this day, and Sita was rewarded with Luv and Kush as a result.

As the nation honours Lord Surya and Shashthi Devi on this auspicious day, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share greetings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ WATCH: PV Sindhu shows off her dance moves

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:15 AM IST