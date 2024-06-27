'Cherry Boxes Unloaded, Train Pulled Back For Yard': Video Shows Parcel Boxes Thrown On Mumbai Central Platform From Coach Of Moving Train; Railway Clarifies

On June 25, more than ten parcel boxes, containing cherries, were thrown off from a moving train soon after it departed from the Mumbai Central railway station. The visuals of how the boxes were recklessly handled surfaced on social media and sparked on outrage. The video was posted on X with the caption that sarcastically read, "Boxes of Cherries being "delicately" unloaded. Well done @RailMinIndia."

The video showed a man, allegedly a railway staff, throwing a couple of parcels boxes on the platform and emptying the coaches. The act took place in the presence of on-duty police officers. It was learned that the boxes carried cherries, which were not handled with care and could have led to the damage of the product.

As the video rolled out on social media, many X users shared it to question the authorities on the treatment their parcels receive during transportation. "Is this how railway manages cargo. Pathetic," wrote netizens while condemning the service. Some even wondered how fragile items would be treated if this was how edible products were handled.

"Imagine Valuable Electronics, Fruits Being Handled Like This? There’s a Reason Why Large e-Commerce Companies Have Their Own Logistics And Railways End Up Losing Good Chunk of Revenue To Private Companies Part of Indian Railways Needs To Be Privatised," read a post made with respect to the recent incident.

There was a large number of cherry boxes. 10-15 boxes remained in the train and the train was pulled back for the yard. Being a perishable item the remaining parcel was unloaded from the running train. However, an explanation has been called from the concerned lease holder &… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) June 27, 2024

The railway authorities responded to the viral video and clarified on the issue. Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central, Western Railway said in an X post that the boxes were being taken out of the transport before the coach went into the yard. The note said, "There was a large number of cherry boxes. 10-15 boxes remained in the train and the train was pulled back for the yard. Being a perishable item the remaining parcel was unloaded from the running train."