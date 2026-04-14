'Cheap, This Is How You Marry?' Viral Video Shows Russian Women Waking Up Wedding Guests In Morning By Pouring Alcohol In Their Mouth - WATCH

A video reportedly filmed at a wedding celebration has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate about how far modern wedding festivities are going in the name of entertainment.

Unusual celebration raises eyebrows

The viral clip appears to be shot inside a hotel venue, beginning in a corridor where two women (identity could not be verified) dressed in black outfits are seen waiting outside a room while guests gather nearby and record the moment on their phones. The setting resembles a private pre-wedding or post-wedding party rather than a traditional ceremony.

The video then shifts inside the room, where a group of men are seen participating in what many online users described as an unconventional drinking ritual. The women are shown pouring alcohol directly from bottles into the mouths of guests, one after another, as others watch, cheer and film the scene.

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Several participants are seated on a bed while others stand close by, taking turns receiving drinks. Similar moments later unfold outside the room, suggesting the activity extended beyond a single space during the celebration.

A caption visible in the video jokingly suggested that if the “morning wedding call” looked like this, the actual wedding celebrations must have been even more extravagant.

Social media reacts strongly

The clip was shared on X, where it quickly gained traction and sparked sharp reactions. Many users questioned whether such displays reflect changing social norms at Indian weddings, particularly around alcohol consumption and hired entertainment.

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Some viewers criticised what they perceived as excessive partying and objectification, while others argued that isolated incidents should not define Indian wedding culture as a whole. A number of comments pointed out that wealth or status does not necessarily determine cultural values, with users debating whether the behaviour represented elite excess or individual choice.

Others highlighted hypocrisy in online discussions, noting that similar celebrations often go viral because they challenge expectations associated with traditional weddings.

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Tradition Vs modern celebration

The viral video has reopened a familiar conversation: where should the line be drawn between personal celebration and cultural sensitivity?

While some view such moments as harmless private fun, others argue that viral clips risk reinforcing stereotypes and overshadowing the diversity of Indian wedding traditions, which continue to balance heritage, family values and modern lifestyle influences.

As online debates continue, the video highlights how weddings, once largely private family affairs, are increasingly becoming public spectacles shaped by social media attention and evolving social expectations.