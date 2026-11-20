'Cheap-Looking Crown': Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu's Crowning Sparks Controversy; Here's What Organisers Said |

The crowning of Tiyani Makamu as Miss South Africa 2026 was expected to be a moment of celebration, but the pageant soon found itself at the centre of an unexpected social media controversy. While Makamu's victory marked the beginning of her reign, viewers were more concerned about the crown placed on her head, with many questioning its design and the absence of the pageant's familiar headpiece.

Photographs from the finale, shared on the official Miss South Africa Instagram account, attracted considerable attention, with users expressing disappointment over the temporary-looking crown. Several social media users criticised its appearance, describing it as plastic-like and lacking the grandeur expected of a national beauty pageant.

Some even compared the headpiece to a novelty accessory, with references to a "lucky packet crown", Harry Potter and Game of Thrones appearing in the comments. One user went as far as calling it the worst live show in the history of Miss South Africa.

Others questioned why Makamu was not crowned with the headpiece worn by previous titleholders, suggesting that retaining the familiar crown would have made the moment more memorable.

Miss South Africa Organisation Clarifies Crown Controversy

Responding to the growing criticism, the Miss South Africa Organisation explained that the headpiece used during the 2026 finale was never intended to be the official crown.

"Regarding the crown presented during the finale, we wish to clarify that it was a temporary ceremonial crown, while preparations for the official Miss South Africa crown are being finalised," the organisation said.

It further indicated that the unveiling of the new crown would involve the public, highlighting the importance of creating a design that reflects the identity, ambitions and values of South Africans.

The organisation described the official crown as more than a ceremonial accessory, positioning it as a representation of the people and the woman who will carry the Miss South Africa title.

Why Was The Mowana Crown Missing From The 2026 Finale?

The absence of the Mowana Crown added another layer to the controversy. Designed by Nungu Diamonds, the headpiece had become closely associated with the Miss South Africa title after being worn by previous winners, including 2025 titleholder Qhawekazi Mazaleni.

Nungu Diamonds subsequently addressed questions surrounding its absence, revealing that its sponsorship agreement with the pageant organisers had not been renewed for 2026.

The jewellery company said both parties had entered discussions in good faith but could not arrive at mutually acceptable terms. Despite the disagreement over the sponsorship arrangement, Nungu Diamonds offered to make the Mowana Crown available for the 2026 pageant as a goodwill gesture.

However, this offer came with the understanding that sponsorship negotiations would resume after the finale.

Despite the arrangement, the Mowana Crown was not used during Makamu's crowning ceremony.

New Official Miss South Africa Crown Yet To Be Unveiled

With the organisation confirming that a new official crown is in the works, attention has now shifted towards what the next Miss South Africa headpiece will look like.

The controversy has also highlighted how a crown can become an important part of a pageant's identity, particularly when it has been associated with several previous titleholders.