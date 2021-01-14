'Channel should be punished': Twitter calls for stricter action after Sebi bans business news anchor, family members from capital markets

In a first of its kind order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday barred CNBC Awaaz anchor Hemant Ghai, his wife and mother from the capital markets for indulging in fraudulent trading practices.

Following the order, the Network18 Group terminated Ghai with immediate effect. CNBC Awaaz tweeted, "Network 18 group has terminated with immediate effect Hemant Ghai, a show host and anchor of our Hindi business channel CNBC Awaaz." His termination is a consequence of an interim ex-partner order by the Sebi against Ghai for prima facie violations of PFUTP norms, it noted. CNBC Awaaz is the Hindi business channel of the Network18 Group.

Soon after SEBI barred CNBC Awaaz anchor Hemant Ghai and his family from the capital markets, netizens took to Twitter to express their opinion about the news anchor indulging in fraudulent trading practices.

One user said: "What the hell, channel should be punished great work by SEBI. Should set an example for punishing such culprits #SEBI#CNBCAwaaz."

While another user said: "Hemant Ghai's fraud is not like a Harshad Mehta or a Ketan Parikh one, who operated on their own. Hemant used a channel of repute to fraud and swindle innocent citizens. How can the penalty be restricted to him only? Even the channel need to be punished! @SEBI_India #CNBCAwaaz."

