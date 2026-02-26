'Chaddi Chor': CCTV Footage Of 3 Women Stealing Undergarments In Varanasi Store Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Shameful'

X

Three women, one of them a prominent traders’ association leader, have come under police scrutiny in Varanasi after a shop owner accused them of stealing undergarments worth nearly Rs 10,000. The alleged incident, which reportedly took place in the city’s Lahurabir area, was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the store.

FIR registered under IPC section 379

According to police officials, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to theft. The complaint was lodged by Sudip Singh, the proprietor of the shop, who claimed that the incident occurred on the evening of February 24.

Singh stated in his written complaint that three women entered his store and left without paying for several items. After noticing discrepancies in his inventory, he reviewed the CCTV footage and allegedly found visual evidence of the theft. He subsequently submitted three video clips to the police as part of the complaint.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CCTV footage under examination

As per the complaint, the CCTV recordings show one of the women engaging the sales assistant in conversation, seemingly to divert attention. Meanwhile, the other two women are allegedly seen placing merchandise into their handbags when the staff member briefly steps away. The trio is then seen exiting the store.

Police officials confirmed that the footage is currently being examined and that further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused denies allegations

One of the accused has been identified as Sunita Soni, who serves as the president of the Varanasi Mahila Vyapar Mandal and has previously been associated with the Varanasi Municipal Corporation as a brand ambassador. The two other women seen in the footage are reportedly her daughter and sister-in-law.

Responding to the allegations, Soni denied any involvement in theft. She stated that she had visited the market with a group of women from Jaunpur and had briefly entered the shop in question. According to her, she did not make any purchases because the item she was looking for was unavailable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soni further claimed that she had left her contact details with the store and was unaware of any wrongdoing by the women accompanying her. After learning about the controversy, she said she reached out to the shop owner and asked the women to pay for any items that may have been taken unintentionally. She also expressed willingness to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities have said that the matter remains under active investigation. Statements are being recorded, and the CCTV footage is being carefully reviewed to ascertain the sequence of events.

Police officials added that appropriate legal action will be initiated based on the evidence collected during the probe.