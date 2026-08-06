CCTV Footage Viral: Woman Suffers Head Injury After Celling Collapses & Falls On Her At Government Hospital In Rajasthan

A woman suffered a serious head injury after a section of the plaster ceiling suddenly collapsed at the main entrance of the Government Fatehpuriya Mother and Child Hospital in Sujangarh, Churu district. The entire incident was recorded by the hospital's CCTV cameras, showing debris falling from the balcony area onto people below.

The injured woman was rushed to the Government Bagadia Sub-District Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities have not reported any other major injuries in the incident.

Old building's condition under fresh scrutiny

The accident has once again highlighted concerns over the deteriorating condition of the hospital building. The Women's Hospital is presently functioning from the old Trauma Center building, which has reportedly been in poor structural condition for some time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Residents and visitors have previously raised concerns about the aging infrastructure, with patients often facing inconvenience due to the building's condition. The latest incident has intensified demands for urgent repairs and a thorough assessment of the premises.

Panic among patients and staff

The collapse created panic inside the hospital campus as patients, attendants, and staff rushed to safety. According to eyewitnesses, the situation could have turned far more serious if the entrance had been crowded at the time of the incident.

The accident has sparked fresh questions over the safety of government healthcare infrastructure and whether timely maintenance could have prevented the mishap.

Locals demand immediate structural inspection

Following the incident, local residents called for a comprehensive technical inspection of the hospital building. They have urged the authorities to carry out immediate repair work or shift services to a safer location if required, so that patients and healthcare workers are not exposed to further risk.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The demand comes amid growing concerns that continued neglect of aging public buildings could lead to similar accidents in the future.

Hospital administration assures action

Responding to the incident, the hospital's in-charge, Dr. Banshidhar, said, "I had already written to the hospital, and improvements will be made soon."

His statement has renewed expectations that the concerned authorities will act swiftly to strengthen the building's safety and prevent such incidents from recurring.