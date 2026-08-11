CCTV Captures Car Crashing Through Apartment Gate In Bengaluru, Security Guard's Dramatic Escape Goes Viral

A dramatic CCTV recording from Bengaluru has drawn attention online after a white car crashed through the closed gate of an apartment complex in the early hours, narrowly missing a security guard stationed at the entrance.

The incident, reportedly captured at around 1:42 am, shows the vehicle approaching the residential complex at considerable speed before smashing into the gate. The guard, who was standing close to the entrance, appears to notice the approaching car moments before impact and quickly moves out of its path.

Guard thrown to ground

The footage shows the car striking the gate with enough force to send the barrier flying. The guard is knocked off balance during the impact and falls to the ground as the vehicle continues into the apartment premises.

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For several moments, the guard remains on the ground before appearing to get back up. People nearby can then be seen moving towards the entrance to assess what happened.

The guard's quick reaction appears to have prevented what could have been a far more serious accident. The CCTV recording has since circulated widely, with viewers expressing shock at how narrowly he avoided being directly struck by the vehicle.

Police seek details

Authorities are reportedly examining the footage as they work to establish the exact location of the apartment complex and gather information about the car and its driver.

The available video does not, by itself, establish why the vehicle was travelling at such speed or whether the driver lost control. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the crash are awaited.

Video raises safety concerns

The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of security personnel who work overnight at residential buildings and remain stationed close to vehicle entrances.

The footage has prompted online reactions ranging from concern for the guard to questions about driving practices in residential areas during the night. The narrow escape also highlights the importance of maintaining safe distances from moving vehicles, even at seemingly quiet apartment entrances.

One user commented, "Bro wanted to show off his Acting/Jumping skills at the same time."

Another said, "Those were some sharp moves! Great reaction time."