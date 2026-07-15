Caught On Cam: UP Government School Teachers Suspended After Intimate Classroom Video Goes Viral

Two teachers posted at a government composite school in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district have been suspended after videos allegedly showing them behaving inappropriately inside a classroom surfaced online. The incident has sparked widespread discussion and prompted disciplinary action from the state's education department.

The two staff members, an assistant teacher and a female assistant teacher, were working at the same government school in Bajedi village under the Saurikh block. The videos, believed to have been recorded during the winter months based on the clothing seen in the footage, quickly spread on social media.

Hidden camera allegedly installed by teacher's wife

According to reports, the male teacher's wife became suspicious of his relationship with his colleague. She allegedly installed a hidden camera inside the classroom to gather evidence. The device reportedly captured videos showing the two teachers in objectionable circumstances during school hours.

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The recordings later became public, leading to outrage among parents, local residents, and education officials.

Parents and villagers express anger

The school caters to children from primary and upper primary classes. After the videos went viral, many parents and villagers expressed concern, saying that schools should remain safe spaces dedicated to learning and moral values. Some relatives of the teachers also reached the school and created a commotion, although both teachers were absent at the time.

The incident has raised questions about maintaining discipline and professional conduct within educational institutions.

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Investigation led to suspension

The matter was officially taken up on July 13 when District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Sandeep Kumar directed Block Education Officer (BEO) Vishwanath Pathak of Saurikh to investigate the allegations.

After reviewing the findings, the BSA suspended both teachers. During the suspension period, the assistant teacher was attached to the Gugarapur Block Resource Centre (BRC), while the female teacher was attached to the Talgram BRC. Officials have also sought detailed reports from the concerned education officers within 15 days.