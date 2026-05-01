Caught On Cam: K9 Alerts Secret Service Officers About Suspect Cole Allen Moments Before White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting |

Washington: Newly released surveillance footage has shed fresh light on the attempted assassination plot during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, showing the suspect being flagged by a security K9 moments before the attack.

According to Jeanine Pirro, US Attorney for the District of Columbia, the footage captures suspect Cole Tomas Allen surveying the premises of the Washington Hilton ahead of the high-profile event.

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Pirro stated that the video, already submitted in US District Court, shows Allen opening fire on a US Secret Service officer during what authorities describe as an attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“ There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire,” Pirro said in a statement shared on X, adding that the footage also documents Allen’s movements in and around the hotel a day prior to the incident.

Alert K9 Spots Suspect, Flags Officials

One of the most striking moments in the video occurs seconds before the attack, when a K9 unit appears visibly alert to Allen’s behavior. While security personnel were occupied dismantling a metal detector, the dog’s reaction suggested suspicion. Moments later, Allen is seen rushing through a doorway armed with a firearm, breaching the security perimeter.

The incident took place during the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, a gathering attended by top political leaders, journalists, and celebrities.

Allen Held Immediately After The Shooting

Allen was held immediately following the shooting and, earlier this week, was formally charged with multiple offences, including attempted assassination of the President, an offence that carries a potential life sentence. He has not yet entered a plea on the charges.

Authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are continuing their investigation into the motive and any potential security lapses. Officials have emphasized that the probe remains active as they work to piece together the full sequence of events leading up to the attack.