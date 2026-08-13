Caught On Cam: Female Beggar Hit With Slippers, Kicked After Her Toddler Touches Man's Bike Outside Kapurthala Temple; Accused Booked

Man assaults female beggar outside Bhadrakali Temple, Kapurthala | X

A disturbing incident of alleged assault outside the Mata Shri Bhadrakali Temple in Kapurthala has sparked widespread outrage after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The video purportedly shows a man assaulting a woman beggar who was sitting near the temple gate. According to information available in connection with the incident, the woman was accompanied by children when the altercation began.

Dispute over children allegedly touching motorcycle

The incident reportedly stemmed from a minor dispute. Sources said that children sitting with the woman allegedly touched or tampered with a motorcycle parked outside the temple.

The motorcycle owner is accused of becoming enraged over the incident and attacking the woman.

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In the viral footage, the man can allegedly be seen pushing the woman to the ground and hitting her with his footwear. Some devotees and passers-by intervened and attempted to rescue her. However, the accused allegedly returned and kicked the woman again.

The video subsequently circulated widely online, triggering anger among members of the public and demands for strict action against the accused.

Police take suo motu action

The woman, reportedly frightened by the incident, did not initially approach the police to file a complaint. Following the circulation of the video and intervention by administrative and social groups, police took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The incident also drew objections from the Women's Commission and the Human Rights Core Committee, which called for stringent legal action.

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DSP Sub-Division Sheetal Singh took charge of the investigation. According to the DSP, the accused was identified through a preliminary inquiry and examination of the video footage.

“The person involved in the assault has been identified as Vikas Sharma, son of Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sheikhupur,” DSP Sheetal Singh said.

Police said Sharma runs a shop directly opposite the temple.

FIR registered, search for accused underway

Police have registered an FIR against Vikas Sharma at City Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to DSP Sheetal Singh, police teams are conducting raids to locate the accused and he is expected to be arrested soon.