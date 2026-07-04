Caught On Cam: Beauty Parlour Employees Allege Owner Spiked Drinking Water In Rajasthan's Churu; Women Thrash Him With 43 Slippers

In Churu district, young women working in a beauty parlor hit the owner with 43 slippers in 6 minutes. The young women allege that the owner was trying to mix an intoxicating substance in their drinking water. The young women filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

The incident is from 29 June at a beauty parlor in Sadulpur. The video of the incident surfaced today. In which the owner is seen mixing something in the water. After this, four young women are seen beating the owner with slippers.

On the other hand, the owner says that his parlour was not doing well, so he had left yellow mustard seeds in the parlour and mixed Gangajal in the water.

In their complaint to police, the young women said they had been working at the parlor since March 2026. They alleged that owner Bhawani Shankar Khatri initially visited only for accounting work but later began insisting on entering the parlor.

They said they suspected on 27 June that he was mixing something into the drinking water, but had no proof. On 29 June, they secretly recorded the parlor using a mobile phone camera and allegedly captured him mixing a substance into the water. They then informed their families and left the parlor.

Complaint filed at Rajgarh police station, demanding an investigation

Meanwhile, in the video that surfaced, the young women are seen hitting the owner, Bhawani Shankar, with slippers. All four young women filed a complaint at Rajgarh police station on Thursday, in which they have demanded a fair investigation into the entire matter and legal action against the accused.

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Police Station Officer Rajesh Sihag said, The young women have filed a complaint against the beauty parlor owner. The matter will be investigated, and action will be taken.

Meanwhile, the accused Bhawani Shankar Khatri said, For some days, my parlor was not running properly, so I had left yellow mustard seeds in the parlor, and also mixed Gangajal (holy water) in water.