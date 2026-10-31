Caught On Cam: 35-Year-Old Woman Suddenly Punches A Stranger Passing By In Canada; Arrested - WATCH | X

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with assault after allegedly punching another woman in the temple in downtown Guelph, Canada, leaving her knocked to the ground. Police said the two women were strangers and had no known connection before the incident.

According to police, the incident took place shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street. The victim was reportedly walking along the street with a friend when she crossed paths with the accused, who was walking in the opposite direction.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly punched the woman once in the temple. The impact knocked the victim to the ground, prompting an investigation into the incident.

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Police officers responded shortly after the assault and managed to locate and arrest the suspect in the vicinity. Authorities later confirmed that the accused and the victim were not known to each other.

The 35-year-old woman was subsequently charged with assault and held for a bail hearing on Friday.

Victim's Injuries Not Disclosed

While police have confirmed that the woman was knocked to the ground after being struck, further details about the extent of her injuries have not been released. It is also unclear whether she required medical attention following the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the alleged assault remain unclear. Police have not disclosed whether there was any interaction or exchange between the two women before the punch was thrown.

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The incident has drawn attention to an apparently unprovoked act of violence in a busy downtown area, where the victim was simply walking with a friend.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details may emerge as the case progresses through the legal process.

The accused is facing an assault charge. The allegations have not been tested in court, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.