'Can't Get Any Worse Than This': Starbucks' Durga Puja Menu With 'Aloo Poshto Burger, Shorshe Chicken Burger' Shocks Internet; X Post Goes Viral

'Can't Get Any Worse Than This': Starbucks' Durga Puja Menu With 'Aloo Poshto Burger, Shorshe Chicken Burger' Shocks Internet | X

Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal are incomplete without pandal hopping, dressing up in new clothes and indulging in a variety of traditional Bengali delicacies. As the five-day festivities approach, brands are also rolling out special offerings inspired by the flavours associated with the festival.

This year, Starbucks has joined the celebrations with a limited-edition festive menu under its “Amar Pujo, Amar Starbucks” campaign. While several Bengali-inspired dishes have caught attention, one particular item has become the centre of social media chatter — the Aloo Posto Burger.

Starbucks gives Aloo Posto a burger twist

Aloo posto, a simple combination of potatoes cooked with poppy seeds, is a familiar comfort food in Bengali households. Starbucks' decision to incorporate the classic dish into a burger has left many people online amused, surprised and, in some cases, downright horrified.

The festive menu features several dishes inspired by Bengali and regional flavours. These include Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll, Bhekti Bhaja Sandwich, Dhakai Chicken Wrap and Chingri Turnover.

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However, it was the Aloo Posto Burger that particularly stood out among the offerings, prompting people to question how the traditional Bengali preparation would work in a fast-food format.

‘I’m calling the cops’: Internet reacts

A woman named Sreyashi Das spotted a Starbucks banner announcing the festive menu and shared a picture of it on X. Reacting to the unusual combination, she simply wrote, “Aloo posto burger" along with a smiling face with tears emoji.

The post quickly attracted reactions from other social media users, many of whom joked about Starbucks putting a modern spin on a beloved Bengali staple.

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“Shorshe chicken and aloo posto burger is just atrocious wtf and the fact that they will charge like 600-1000 for this blasphemy," a user said.

Another wrote, “Went to Starbucks the other day to redeem a work-given gift card and the horror of seeing exorbitantly priced ‘aloo posto burger’ and ‘shorshe chicken burger’ side by side just nearly made me fall to my knees in sadness."

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“I’m calling the cops,” an individual commented.

Someone else took the joke further, saying, “I would strangle the person whoever made this menu, just to watch him pass out."

Not everyone was unimpressed

Amid the largely humorous reactions, not everyone had a negative take on Starbucks' Bengali-inspired offerings.

Sharing their own experience, one person said, “Last pujo I had their Chicken Shorshe burger from Starbucks, Vega Mall, Siliguri. It was actually decent."

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The response suggests that at least some customers have been willing to give Starbucks' attempts at adapting regional flavours a chance. The special menu isn't limited to savoury food. Starbucks has also introduced festive desserts including Gurer Sandesh Flan and Kalakand Pie, bringing traditional Bengali-inspired flavours into more contemporary dessert formats.

For those looking for something to drink, the festive beverage lineup includes options such as a Saffron Latte and Choco Saffron Frappuccino.