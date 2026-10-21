'Cannot Remember All Their Names': Afghan Father Of 58 Children Struggles To Feed Family Amid Extreme Poverty, Continues To Have Kids | X/Azazahamad1999

A father in Afghanistan who has more than 70 children, including 58 who are still alive, is struggling to provide even the most basic necessities for his enormous family. Muhammad Sadeq, who has four wives, lives in extreme poverty with his children in mud houses that offer little protection from harsh living conditions.

According to a report by BBC Global Women, Sadeq's youngest child is just three months old. Despite having a large family, the father earns a meagre income that barely helps him meet their daily needs, leaving several children without adequate food, footwear and other essentials.

Afghanistan Man Earns Around $15 Per Car Sold

Sadeq works at a car dealership, where he reportedly receives 1,000 Afghanis, approximately $15, for every vehicle he sells. His earnings from these sales are the family's only source of income, making it difficult to provide for all his children.

The family's living conditions highlight the extent of their financial hardship. Their homes have no proper doors or windows, with thin curtains serving as inadequate barriers against the outside environment. With little money to purchase firewood, the family sometimes burns paper to prepare meals.

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Food insecurity is another major concern. According to the report, some of the children occasionally go to sleep hungry, while many are forced to walk barefoot because their father cannot afford to buy them shoes.

'I Cannot Remember All Their Names,' Says Father

Sadeq has admitted that the sheer number of children in his family has made it difficult for him to remember every child's name.

"I cannot remember all their names. Most of the time, I simply call them ‘son' or ‘child'," he said in an interview with the BBC.

He also acknowledged that he had not been able to fulfil his responsibilities as a father, particularly when it comes to providing for his children's basic needs.

Although he has expressed regret over the family's circumstances, the challenges of supporting such a large household continue to affect the children's daily lives.

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Early Marriages And Child Deaths Add To Family's Tragedy

During the interview, Sadeq said all four of his wives had married at a young age. He attributed the deaths of several of his children during infancy and early childhood to illnesses and what he described as their mothers' lack of experience in childcare.

"I married my wives when they were young. Many of my children died because their mothers were very young. They did not know how to care for the children, breastfeed them or look after them. Some of my children died from tuberculosis, whooping cough and measles," he explained.

His account draws attention to the consequences of early marriage, limited access to healthcare and inadequate support for mothers and children. However, the deaths of young children can have multiple causes, and his explanation does not independently establish why each child died.

Sadeq also acknowledged that he might have made different decisions about expanding his family had he anticipated the financial hardship they would face.

"I would not have had so many children if I had known we would struggle to afford even basic food," he said, reflecting on the family's situation.