Canadian Boy, 11, Dies Of Rabies After Waking Up With Bat On His Face Despite No Visible Bite, Doctors Warn of Hidden Risk

Wild bat |

An 11-year-old boy from Canada died after contracting rabies from a bat, despite having no visible bite or scratch marks-a tragic case that medical experts say highlights the often-overlooked dangers of bat exposure.

The child was spending part of the summer of 2024 with family in Northern Ontario when he woke up one night to find a bat lying across his nose and mouth. Startled, he instinctively brushed the animal away. His father caught the bat and released it outdoors.

Since the boy appeared uninjured and showed no obvious signs of a bite or scratch, his family believed there was no immediate health concern and did not seek medical attention.

Symptoms appeared nearly three weeks later

Nineteen days after the encounter, the boy began experiencing unexplained symptoms, including repeated vomiting, facial numbness, and a tingling "pins and needles" sensation. As his condition worsened, he was taken to the emergency department for treatment.

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Doctors provided intensive supportive care, but by the time his illness was recognized as rabies, the virus had already spread to his nervous system. Despite more than two weeks of treatment in hospital, his condition continued to decline.

He was eventually removed from life support and died.

Family shares story to raise awareness

The boy's parents chose to make his story public in the hope that others would recognize the hidden risks associated with bat exposure and seek medical help immediately after similar incidents.

According to the report, the case is believed to be Ontario's first human rabies death in more than five decades.

Why bat bites can go unnoticed

Medical experts say bat-related rabies exposures are especially dangerous because bat teeth are extremely small and sharp. In some cases, bites or scratches leave little to no visible mark, making it difficult for people to realise they have been exposed to the virus.

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"It was important to us and to the family to take the opportunity to find learning experiences and lessons that we could take from his case to try and help spread awareness and understanding of rabies infection and risks," Dr. Brian Hummel, a pediatric infectious disease specialist involved in the case, wrote in his report.

Because of this hidden risk, public health authorities recommend seeking immediate medical advice whenever a person has direct physical contact with a bat or wakes up to find one in their bedroom, even if no injury can be seen.

Rabies is almost always fatal after symptoms begin

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the brain and nervous system. Early symptoms can resemble the flu, but the illness rapidly progresses to severe neurological complications, including confusion, paralysis, difficulty swallowing, and eventually coma.

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Once clinical symptoms develop, rabies is considered almost universally fatal.

However, the disease is highly preventable if treatment begins before symptoms appear. Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which includes rabies vaccine doses along with human rabies immune globulin when appropriate, can effectively stop the infection from developing.

"If you get symptomatic rabies infection, it is near universally fatal. But if you get the prevention before symptoms develop, it is near universally successful," the doctor added.