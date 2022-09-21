e-Paper Get App
KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 7.5 crore question that made Kavita Chawla quit Amitabh Bachchan's show?

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
A contestant named Kavita Chawla, who became the first crorepati of the ongoing season at the Kaun Banega Crorepati, chose to quit the game over a question that could have brought her 7.5 cr.

If you watched the episode when Chawla was on the hot seat along with the show host, Amitabh Bachchan, you would have tried guessing the answers to the questions put forth on screen. Did you answer the 7.5 cr question right?

The player who played using the initial lifeline only at the Rs. 50 lakh question. However, when she posed with the troublesome question for Rs. 7.5 crore, that read, "Gundappa Viswanath, the first Indian to score a double century on first class debut, achieved that feat against which team? A. Services, B. Andhra, C. Maharashtra, D. Saurashtra," she seemed to be unsure.

Kavita decided to quit the game rather than trying luck. When she was asked to later guess a closest answer from her side, she locked option A as her answer. However, the right one turned out to be option B. Big B was then seen congratulating her for the well-played session.

